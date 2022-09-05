West Nile cases reported across the US

Summer and fall are peak seasons for the West Nile Virus.

According to the Center for Disease Control, West Nile cases have been reported in humans from California to New York this year.

As of late August, the CDC said it had received reports for 98 cases of West Nile Virus in humans.

The virus is spread to people who have been bitten by an infected mosquito.

"Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds," the CDC states.

The CDC has reported six deaths related to West Nile in 2022, but the number is likely higher. In Colorado alone, there have been three deaths from the virus, which have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

Colorado health officials believe a person in their 60s died last week died from complications from the virus.

The CDC says about 1 out of every 150 people infected with the virus will develop serious, sometimes fatal, illness.