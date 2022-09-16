Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

What are the hardest colleges and universities to get into?

Harvard Slavery
Charles Krupa/AP
Students walk through Harvard Yard, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. In Harvard's pledge to atone for its ties to slavery, it identified dozens of people who were enslaved by the university's first leaders and faculty members. Hundreds of years later, their living descendants are estimated to number in the thousands, including some who lived and worked in the Boston area without knowing their family connection to the Ivy League school. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Harvard Slavery
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:18:26-04

Millions of high school students are working hard to get into the school of their choice. Many will get into their dream school. Others will have to settle for a school that may be lower on their list.

The ranking website, Niche, says it came up with the 50 hardest schools to get into in 2023. The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores.

Harvard ranked as the toughest school in the country to get into. It has a 5% acceptance rate, according to Niche.

Stanford came in second on the list— with an acceptance rate of 5% as well. However, it accepts students with slightly lower test scores, Niche says.

Princeton rounded out the top three with a 6% acceptance rate.

In addition to being tough to get into, the schools come with a hefty price tag. Tuition can exceed $50,000 per academic year at each of the top three schools.

Click here to view the entire list of the hardest colleges to get into in America.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News