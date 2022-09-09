Watch Now
William and Kate get new titles: Prince and Princess of Wales

Kirsty O'Connor/AP
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:05:36-04

King Charles III bestowed new titles on his eldest son William and his wife Kate.

William will be referred to as the Prince of Wales and Kate will be known as the Princess of Wales.

The announcement was made as King Charles III addressed Britain and the Commonwealth following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," King Charles III said.

William and Kate are taking over titles that were previously held by Charles and Camila. William's mother, Diana, was also Princess of Wales while she was married to Charles.

William is first in line to succeed his father as king.

The king did not reveal any new titles for his younger son, Harry, or his wife Meghan. Instead, he acknowledged that they have chosen a different path in the U.S.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

