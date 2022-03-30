Woman fatally shot after police chase in Indiana

A woman is dead after she was shot and killed by four Indiana police officers late Tuesday night, according to Greenwood Police Department Chief James Ison.

Officers began chasing Monica Vaught, 49, after someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver around 11:15 p.m. near Madison Avenue and County Line Road, Ison said.

Vaught eventually went into the parking lot of the police department and struck several police cars, Vaught said. Officers attempted to block her in by using their vehicles, but she was able to get out.

She then drove toward officers in the parking lot, Ison said. Officers fired shots at her, and she continued driving toward them.

Vaught continued to drive towards officers, and they fired shots at her again, Ison said. Officers then got her out of the car and administered first aid.

Ison and prosecutors have reviewed video from body and surveillance cameras. Ison said it would be released at another time.

When asked if the police department was targeted, Ison said he wasn't prepared "at all" to say it was "an attack on the station."

"It's bizarre," he said. "I would love to know why. We may never know why."

The coroner's office said the woman's name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Rafael Sánchez and Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.