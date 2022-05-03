Woman goes skydiving for 100th birthday

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WPTV) — A Florida woman had an adventurous 100th birthday.

Raymonde Sullivan decided to go skydiving.

“I had never done it, and I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," Sullivan said. "It’s scary, I would say it is."

This was a new experience for a woman who has seen a lot in her 100 years.

Sullivan was a nurse in World War II. She served on the front lines.

Asked if she would go skydiving again, Sullivan said "no."

This story was originally reported by Monica Magalhaes on wptv.com.