Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

WWE releases Ric Flair

items.[0].image.alt
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Ric Flair addresses the audience during a press conference for &#39;Hulkamania - Let The Battle Begin&#39; at Star City on November 18, 2009 in Sydney, Australia.
Hulkamania Press Conference
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:28:38-04

Fans of the legendary wrestler Ric Flair will no longer be able to catch him on WWE.

The organization announced Tuesday it released Flair.

Flair told People that he and the organization didn’t see “eye to eye,” so he asked for his release.

"There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms,” Flair told People.

Flair also tweeted a statement about the WWE that said, “We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success.”

Flair has been a pro wrestler since the 1970s and has won world championships under numerous organizations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download your free copy today