Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Zelenskyy to address Congress on Wednesday

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 10:36:40-04

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning.

In a letter to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to support Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," the letter states.

Last week, Congress passed a spending bill that would send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The money will go toward humanitarian assistance and the defense of the country.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the U.S. to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, President Joe Biden has refused, saying a no-fly zone could force the U.S. to directly engage with Russia and lead to a wider conflict.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader