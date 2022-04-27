Zoo welcomes newborn chimp

A 37-year-old chimpanzee at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee is a proud new mother.

The chimp gave birth to a healthy female on Earth Day, April 22.

However, the delivery was not without complications.

"Binti experienced some complications with the birth and needed medical intervention to address a retained placenta," the zoo said in a statement. "Thanks to the quick action of her caretakers and the veterinary team from the UTCVM-University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, Binti is recovering well."

The newborn chimp is receiving round-the-clock care from zoo staff while Binti gets her strength back.

Chimpanzees are considered an Endangered species.

"Zoo Knoxville is working in partnership with 32 other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to ensure a healthy population remains as hope for the future," the zoo said.