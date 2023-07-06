Nearby homeowner saves woman at Hauser Lake

HAUSER LAKE — On Sunday, July 2, a man tragically lost his life in Hauser Lake, but a woman survived thanks to a nearby homeowner.

Charlie Weber has owned property on Hauser Lake for over 20 years and grew up spending a lot of time around water.

On Sunday, she was walking down to the shore when she saw something concerning. Wayne Harris, 58, and his girlfriend had been having issues with a jet-ski. Neither were wearing life jackets when they fell into the water. Harris tried to swim after the jet-ski while the woman made for shore.

Weber says the water was white capping that day. Her first instinct, get out there and help.

“I instinctively ran in, put on my life jacket, grabbed my husband’s life jacket and she started to come to shore so I knew I could probably reach her if I swam fast enough,” Weber said.

As Weber swam out, one of her friends called 911. She initially thought the woman had some flotation device in her hand, which turned out to be a small dog.

“I laid the life jacket out I had a hold of her back and told her to lay down on the life jacket with her arms there and she put the dog ahead of her head," Weber said. "She just laid on there and then I swam her while holding the life jacket and her back into shore."

After saving the woman and the dog, Weber planned to go back in after Harris, but it was already too late. He had gone under the water and not surfaced for a while. Search and Rescue recovered his body later that day.

“[The girlfriend] was devastated," recalled Weber, "she was screaming his name. She wanted us to go out to get him. She was very upset.”

Weber tragically knows all too well just how dangerous water can be having lost two family members, including her mother, to drowning. She regularly reinforces with her family the importance of being safe near the water.

“It’s kinda instinctive to protect. Makes sure no one falls into the position again 'cause I know what it’s like to lose someone,” Weber said.

She urges everyone to wear a life jacket on the water, regardless of the activity.

“I’ve seen too much. I’ve had too many accidents, lost people in my life. No one wants to go through this," noted Weber.