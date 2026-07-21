ANACONDA - A new multi-use trail built into the mountains south of Anconda has opened, part of the town’s master plan to turn this former Superfund site into a, well, super-fun site.

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New Anaconda trail gives hikers, mountain bikers outdoor option close to home

“A green, vegetated, healthy community with amazing views,” Anaconda Trail Society President Emily Adams said.

The Anaconda Trail Society recently opened a three-mile trail called the Copper Link Trail in the mountains hugging the south side of town. The more than $100,000 project was partially funded by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and Superfund restoration money.

The new trail will go well with the recently completed five miles of trails on Stucky Ridge. Organizers of the project like the proximity of the trails to the town.

“It’s not a big to-do. To get in your car, to pack up everything. You can just go enjoy it. Just to give kids, the community something to do after work, lunch break, that kind of thing,” Adams said.

Hikers and mountain bikers in Anaconda like having another option close to home.

“I like to be outside. I like to play with my dogs, take them for a walk. I think there’s great running and biking opportunities for the community to get together and hang out,” Anaconda resident Megan Schroeder said.

Mountain biker Justin Sims added, “I’ve never had a bad day on a mountain bike, so for me it’s more or less just kind of getting out, get a good sweat going, hang out with your friends, stay active and get fresh air.“

Anaconda has about $2 million in Natural Resources Damage Program dollars dedicated for recreation and expected to fund trails in the future. A grand opening celebration for the Copper Link Trail will be held July 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montana Hotel.