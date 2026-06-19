New Rosauers to open in Belgrade as retail grows along Jackrabbit Lane

BELGRADE — As one of Montana's fastest-growing cities continues to expand, new retail development is transforming the landscape along Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade.

Watch the video below:

New Rosauers, Chipotle, Chase Bank among 7 retail projects coming to Belgrade's Jackrabbit Lane

A new Rosauers supermarket is set to open next Wednesday on Bandana Street just off Jackrabbit Lane, becoming one of several major projects underway in the area.

"Belgrade is popping off, honestly," said Liam Stewart, superintendent with Montana Yard Butler, the company responsible for landscaping the new Rosauers area.

Stewart said his crew has been busy preparing the site ahead of the store's opening.

"There's 3,700 plants that we're responsible for planting," Stewart said. "When it's all said and done, it'll look great."

According to the World Population Review, Belgrade is currently the third fastest-growing city in Montana. The city's population has increased from 10,687 residents in 2020 to an estimated 13,634 today, reflecting an annual growth rate of about 4 percent.

Katharine King, Belgrade's director of economic development, said seven retail construction projects are currently underway on the west side of Jackrabbit.

"They total about 116,000 square feet of retail space," King said.

In addition to Rosauers, construction is underway for a Chipotle and a Chase Bank near the new grocery store. King said both projects are moving forward, though opening dates have not yet been announced.

Along with those businesses, future developments planned for the area include Jimmy John's, Panda Express, Les Schwab, Opportunity Bank and a Town Pump.

"Since about 2020, Belgrade's been either the fastest or second-fastest growing city in the state of Montana," King said. "Seeing additional retail opportunities come here is reflective of that growth."

Residents and workers in the area are already noticing the pace of change.

"Construction on Jackrabbit in Belgrade is going crazy," King said.

Stewart, who lives in Bozeman and works in Belgrade, added: "Belgrade is growing very fast and it's nice to see. Sometimes it's hard to keep up with, but we maintain."

Rosauers will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 24.

