CASCADE — Keaton Pouliot, a Northwestern Energy lineman, is recovering in a Salt Lake City burn unit after being struck by 72,000 volts of electricity while working on a powerline in Cascade on July 29.

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NorthWestern Energy lineman recovering in Salt Lake City burn unit after high-voltage accident in Cascade

The incident nearly took his life.

On Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy crews continued work on powerlines in Cascade — less than a week after Pouliot was critically injured doing similar work.

Eric Tilleman is the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department chief as well as chief for the Cascade Farmer Rancher Volunteer Fire Department. He was working from home when the power went out. Shortly after, he received a call about the accident.

"I was working on a computer and the power went out, and then all of a sudden, a couple of minutes later, we got a call that somebody got hit by 72,000V of electricity, which, as the fire chief is pretty dreadful," Tilleman said.

Pouliot was tying in newwire on the line when the accident occurred. He has been with Northwestern Energy for about four years and calls the incident a freak accident.

Those close to the situation are amazed he survived.

"Usually if that amount of voltage goes through and with two people in the bucket, both of them should have been hit, but for some freak reason, it just got the one gentleman," Tilleman said.

Pouliot credits his co-worker Jared Rohrback for saving his life.

Pouliot sustained severe burns on his stomach, arms, and hands.

He was taken to the Cascade baseball field, flown to Great Falls, and eventually flown to Salt Lake City. He said it is the best place he can be.

NorthWestern Energy has been incredibly helpful through it all, helping family members with a place to stay while Pouliot recuperates. He has also received support from his union and the Lineman's Rodeo Association. He says once he gets the all clear from doctors, he plans to return to the job.

NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black issued a statement on the accident.

" A member of the NorthWestern crew working on a powerline replacement project in the Cascade area was injured during an incident July 29. The employee was transported for medical care,” said Black.

“The safety of our employees, customers and communities is our highest priority. We are focused on supporting our injured employee and their family. NorthWestern Energy is grateful for the professionalism of first responders, including the rural volunteer fire department and other emergency personnel who assisted at the scene," Black said.

Pouliot faces up to a month of recovery in Salt Lake City.

His newlywed wife, Mackenzie Pouliot, is by his side.

The couple married at the end of June and were in the process of closing on their first home when the accident occurred. The family recently received more life-changing news.

"And we found out a couple weeks ago that we have a little one on the way. So, lots of big life events and things to plan. And any form of support just helps keep us together as a family and keep praying for him to get better," Mackenzie said.

Keaton is also being thought of by the Capital Bruin football team, for whom he starred in high school.

"It is such an amazing feeling to see whether it's his coworkers, higher ups, old teammates and kids that he used to wrestle with, from coaches to even strangers that,we may not have ever met in person. But knowing that they have those thoughts of wanting to support us, it's just been amazing," Mackenzie said.

Friends have posted flyers throughout communities and online to share information on how to help the family.

"The support has spread from greater distances than we could even have imagined. And it's been making such an impact on keeping him positive," Mackenzie said.

You can follow Keaton’s journey through Caring Bridge.