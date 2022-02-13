15-90 Search and Rescue trains new and seasoned members

ELK PARK— To help members keep on their toes, non-profit 15-90 Search and Rescue held an annual winter training to teach new members the skills that are needed and to refresh seasoned members.

15-90 Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer disaster and emergency service that was formed in 1963 and serves southwest Montana.

"We provide a lot of services for the community in a lot of different types of weather. From flooding and river searches to hunter searches to the snow, and so we have to constantly train all year long." said Brad Belke, 15-90 Search and Rescue Commander.

Members were out in Elk Park to do snow training which involves training with avalanche beacons, snowmobiles, and chainsaws.

"We’ll be doing all the things that we would do if there was an actual search today," said Belke.

Kallie Hossack joined the team when she was just 15 years old. She always wanted to help people and joining the team has let her learn from experienced members what helping people is all about.

"It’s a really great experience being able to just work with them, be alongside them, and be able to just do something that really helps people. Makes a difference with everyone," said Hossack.

Belke says that they do their best with the equipment they have and hopes voters will approve their mill levy so the team can start buying the most up-to-date equipment and start sending members to get trained by the best in the field.

"We haven’t been able to do that for the last 20 years because there just hasn’t been any money," said Belke.

Belke says that snow training will keep the team sharp and show what needs to be improved.

"And there’s a certain comradery that builds when you’re together and do this stuff so that you learn you can count on the guy next to you," he said.