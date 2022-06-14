Angler alert: FWP closes fishing access sites in Park, Gallatin counties

BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed numerous fishing access sites in Park and Gallatin counties.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, FWP closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks caused by extremely high water levels, endangered and failing infrastructure, flooded and impassible access roads, and limited availability of search and rescue resources.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Flooding at Cameron Bridge - 6/14/22

All fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River in Park County are also closed from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Most fishing access sites below Springdale Bridge downstream to Captain Clark Fishing Access Site near the Bighorn River confluence are closed to motorized vehicle access. The situation is evolving so please observe all posted closures. Refer to the FWP website [lnks.gd] for a current list of closures.

Closures are also in effect for several other sites managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:

All Jefferson River fishing access sites from Cardwell Bridge down to Missouri Headwaters State Park

Portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park

All Gallatin River fishing access sites

All East Gallatin River fishing access sites

The Madison County Sheriff's Office also stated that Cottonwood Creek Road above the Ruby Reservoir is impassable and now closed. Please follow all road signs and do not attempt to go around blockades, some roads in Madison County are becoming washed out.

As a reminder, the Ennis and Valley Garden Fishing Access Sites will also remain closed today.

