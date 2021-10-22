Watch
Bighorn sheep season to close in HD 501

Montana FWP
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 22, 2021
HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, hunting district 501 as described in the current Moose, Sheep and Goat regulations legal descriptions shall be closed to the hunting of ALL bighorn sheep, effective one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district has been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species [lnks.gd], to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

