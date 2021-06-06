Boaters rescued at Hebgen Lake

ENNIS — A group of boaters who had suddenly encountered a shallow area while wakeboarding at Hebgen Lake were rescued after calling 911 Saturday afternoon. The boat had become stuck in the heavy mud, stopping so suddenly that the passengers were thrown forward in the boat. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries, however, their boat had become hopelessly stuck. They were able to wade to shore and request assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Gallatin County Sheriff Deputy and a volunteer from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to the scene with a Sheriff’s Patrol Boat. They were able to free the boat and move it into deeper water. There was no damage to the boat.