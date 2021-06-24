Fire restrictions put in place for Custer Gallatin National Forest

BOZEMAN — Looking to head to the woods this weekend? You'll be facing fire restrictions in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is implementing fire restrictions across the Forest starting Friday, June 25th at 12:01 a.m. MDT. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the forest and the hot, dry, windy weather persists. The restrictions differ by area based on local conditions, so it is important to check with the area you are traveling to prior to departure.

Hebgen Lake, Bozeman, Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts: For the National Forest System lands in the West Yellowstone, Big Sky, Bozeman, Livingston, Big Timber, and Gardiner areas Stage 1 restrictions will be implemented. Under Stage 1 restrictions:

Stove fires, campfires and charcoal fires are allowed ONLY at developed designated recreation sites or campgrounds where Forest Service metal fire rings are provided. Fires within rock fire rings are NOT authorized.

Camping stoves fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used anywhere on National Forest System lands.

Smoking is allowed ONLY within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

No fires allowed within designated or recommended wilderness or wilderness study areas.

Forest Service outfitters and guides are allowed to have a fire in a stove with a properly installed and maintained spark arrester.

Beartooth, Ashland and Sioux Ranger Districts – For public lands managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest in the Red Lodge, Nye, Pryor Mountains, Ashland, Ekalaka and Camp Crook areas, Stage 1 restrictions, with additional fire or campfire closures will be implemented including:



No fires allowed of any type - even in developed sites and metal fire rings.

Smoking allowed ONLY within an enclosed vehicle or building.

No target shooting allowed anywhere on the Sioux Ranger District only.

No fires allowed within designated or recommended wilderness areas. Camping stoves fueled by LPG fuels may be used anywhere on National Forest System lands.

Fires are NOT allowed at recreation residences, organizational camps, or other developments under permit.

Forest Service outfitters and guides are allowed to have a fire in a stove with a properly installed and maintained spark arrester.

For additional information please visit www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or on Facebook at CusterGallatinNationalForest.

