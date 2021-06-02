Gallatin River rescue: Raft flips near House Rock

BOZEMAN — Four people rafting the Gallatin River were rescued on Tuesday afternoon after their raft flipped in the area of House Rock.

On June 1, 2021, at 1:12 pm, Gallatin County dispatch received a call of four people who were rafting the Gallatin River when their raft flipped in the area of House Rock. Initial reports stated one individual was on a rock and the other three were trying to get back to the raft or shore. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue from Bozeman and Big Sky responded to the call.

The four individuals were assisted by three kayakers that were in the area and were able to get back into their raft and float down to the takeout. Two other individuals that were in the raft had safely made it to shore and a motorist gave them a ride down to the take-out. All involved individuals were cold, wet, a little banged up but overall okay. They all had life vests and helmets on.