Injured snowmobiler rescued near Buck Ridge Trail

On Monday, Dec. 26, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) Big Sky Section and Big Sky Fire responded to a call that a snowmobiler had sustained a leg injury on Buck Ridge Trail.

At approximately 1:22 pm crews responded to assist with the call. A GCSSAR team snowmobiled to the patient’s location with the ambulance sled in tow. The patient was assessed and transported to the waiting Big Sky Fire Ambulance which took the patient to the next higher level of care.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalists that even a trail ride can result in a medical emergency. Please ride within your capabilities and enjoy the amazing backcountry which we get to recreate.

