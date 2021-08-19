July was Yellowstone National Park's most-visited month on record

Yellowstone National Park is reporting its most-visited July on record and the first time visits have exceeded 1 million in a single month. A Yellowstone news release said July was also the most-visited month in the park's history.

The park hosted 1,080,767 recreation visits in July 2021, a 13 percent increase from the 955,645 visits in July 2020 and a 15 percent increase over July 2019 (936,062 visits).

The release said Yellowstone has hosted 2,668,765 recreation visits so far in 2021, up 16 percent from 2019. The comparison is based on 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 park visits.

“Increases to Yellowstone’s visitation have accelerated rapidly over the past 12 months and we continue to be on pace to set record numbers for 2021,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We are actively developing defensible short and long-term solutions, with our partners, which focus on protection of park resources, improving visitor experience, and considering impacts on park staffing, infrastructure and our gateway communities and regional economies.”

