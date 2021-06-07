Kayakers rescued on Gallatin River

BOZEMAN — Kayakers who ran into trouble on Saturday on the Gallatin River were helped out by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

A kayaker who came out of their boat on the Gallatin River near mile marker 60 was reported on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 4:48 pm, and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded.

Volunteers discovered that the individual had made it safely to shore, and was returning to retrieve their boat. Responders simultaneously received a report of a second kayaker who came out of their boat while attempting to assist the first kayaker. The second kayaker was stranded on a rocky piece of shoreline, separated from their boat. Teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky and the Valley established a safety plan in order to support a third kayaker while they towed the boat to their friend. The kayaker successfully made it back into their boat, and all parties made it safely off the river.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind kayakers and rafters to be extremely cautious during spring runoff due to high, fast, and cold waters. Knowing your skill level when it comes to helping someone in the river and knowing when to call for help is essential in emergency situations.

