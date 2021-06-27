Lost hiker rescued near Big Sky

BIG SKY — A hiker who lost their way on Porcupine Creek Trail near Big Sky was rescued this weekend.

According to officials, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 6:17 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to a request for assistance from a hiker that lost their way on the Porcupine Creek Trail. The individual, who was out on a day hike, misjudged the trail length and route, became disoriented, and requested assistance out.

Volunteers responded using a dirt bike and a side by side UTV, and were able to transport the stranded individual safely out to the trailhead.

