Lost hiker rescued on Sourdough Canyon Trail

BOZEMAN — A hiker who got lost on Sourdough Canyon Trail on Tuesday was rescued shortly before midnight.
On April 13, 2021 at approximately 5:13 pm, Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call for a lost hiker on Sourdough Canyon Trail. The hiker had gone out on Sourdough Canyon Trail earlier in the day, and after a few wrong turns, had lost sight of the trail because it was snow-covered. The hiker became disoriented and lost but was able to call 911.
|Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team members responded to the trailhead with ATV’s, side by sides, ground crews, search dog teams, and drones. A Lifeflight helicopter crew assisted in the search before weather conditions deteriorated. As darkness approached, and the drones were just about to turn back, they located a heat signature with their thermal camera. Based on the information provided by the drone teams, 911 call, and a dog team following tracks, ground teams safely located the hiker nearing midnight.
After assessing for injuries on-site, the hiker was escorted back to the trailhead where they were medically cleared by AMR personnel.
|Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.