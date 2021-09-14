Paraglider rescued after crashing in Bridger foothills
On September 12, 2021, at 11:12 am, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a report of a paragliding accident in the Bridger foothills.
A paraglider flew too low while descending from the launch point above the “M”. The pilot snagged a tree, resulting in a back injury from the crash. The pilot made phone contact with other paragliders who very quickly contacted 911.
Due to the mechanism of injury, an air extraction was necessary from the mountain terrain. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded with a ground team to make initial contact with the patient, as well as a helicopter team to coordinate a “short-haul” from the crash location to an AMR ambulance at Sypes Canyon trailhead.
The patient was located, packaged, and ultimately transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where they received further treatment for their injuries.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind you to call for help in the case of an emergency. A direct call to 911 provides instantaneous information updates to first responders as well as a precise location of the incident.
