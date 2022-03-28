Red Lodge Mountain plans improvements

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain is planning on making improvements to the ski resort.

Phase One of the resort's multi-year improvement plan will begin this summer with the acquisition of a high-speed triple chair purchased from Alta Ski Area in Utah, the resort said in a press release.

As part of phase one the upper Miami area will be transformed with the installation of an additional carpet conveyor lift and the relocation of the yurt from the base area.

Phase Two is planned for the summer of 2023 with the removal of the current Miami Beach lift and the installation of the new lift in time for the 2023/24 ski season.

“This is an exciting and significant investment into the ski experience here at Red Lodge. Upgrading to this high-speed triple chair will be a transformation of the beginner experience.” said Jeff Schmidt, Red Lodge Mountain’s General Manager.

The lift being purchased is currently operating as the Sunnyside Lift at Alta and is a Garaventa built CTEC high-speed triple chairlift. The lift will replace the current Miami Beach double chairlift with a modified lift alignment to better serve the terrain.

Installed in 1973, the Miami Beach lift has served as access to beginner runs and the Miami Beach Terrain Park.

“The Sunnyside Lift has the perfect horsepower and capacity for the Miami terrain.” said Schmidt.

This spring the Sunnyside lift will be disassembled and 15 semi-loads will transport the equipment to Red Lodge while the Red Lodge Mountain team plans for the upgrades needed to install the lift in the summer of 2023.

“Putting together a team to install this lift will be a massive effort and when we finish this project in the fall of 2023 it will be a great accomplishment for our ski area,” said Schmidt.