Roads in Yellowstone close for 2022 spring plowing

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - Yellowstone National Park began closing some roads on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, to oversnow travel.

According to officials, Spring plowing [nps.gov] operations have begun and will continue as additional segments of roads close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 p.m. Weather-permitting, some park roads [nps.gov] will reopen to automobile travel on April 15 at 8 a.m.

Road closure dates (gates close at 9 p.m.)

March 6: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 8: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 13: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge

March 15: all remaining groomed roads

Visitor services closure dates

The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins, and its Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services, have closed for the winter season. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year. At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close on March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins have closed for the winter season.

Warming hut [nps.gov] closure dates range between March 6 and March 15.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year, weather permitting. At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. Visit park roads [nps.gov] for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). In addition, call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

Learn more about area-specific spring reopening [nps.gov] dates. For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell [nps.gov] or download the National Park Service app [nps.gov].