Snowmobile vs. tree: South Plateau trail rescue on Tuesday

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A snowmobiler who collided with a tree near West Yellowstone was rescued Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 9:40 a.m., Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to the South Plateau trail for a snowmobiler who had suffered head and rib injuries after colliding with a tree.

Volunteers quickly located the patient and attended to the reported injuries. The snowmobiler was loaded onto a specialized snowbulance which met a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department Ambulance. The patient was ultimately transported to the Big Sky Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind snowmobilers to use caution when traversing over rough terrain. Ride within your abilities and always have a means to easily contact emergency responders.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.