State gives Wise River group new trail groomer to boost outdoor economy

BUTTE - Every time you buy gas in Montana, some of that money goes to a program so they can purchase groomers, so volunteers can groom recreational trails for snowmobilers and cross country skiers and this helps improve Montana’s outdoor economy.

Gov. Greg Gianforte cut the ribbon on a new $240,000 groomer that will be used to clear trails in the Mt. Haggin Wildlife Management area southwest of Butte.

“It’s a great partnership between the state and these volunteer organizations because it’s all-volunteer labor that runs these to prepare the trails so people can enjoy the outdoors,” said Giaforte Tuesday morning.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS Gov. Greg Gianforte cut the ribbon on a new $240,000 groomer that will be used to clear trails in the Mt. Haggin Wildlife Management area southwest of Butte.

Members of the Jackpine Savages Snowmobile Club in Wiser River will use the new groomer to smooth out miles of trails in the area.

“It goes faster, it’s got more power and we can it smoother than the Indianapolis 500 Brickyard,” said Kay Jensen with the Jackpine Savages.

The program helps improve access to public lands and helps rural economies.

“The real heroes are, are the volunteers who go out and run these and groom the trails,” said State Rep. Jim Keane.

Snowmachine culture is really a big deal in Montana, so having a good groomer and good trails is great for not only snowmobilers but for the economy as well.

“It’s good for the economy and I’m glad to hear there are people here from Nebraska and other places, just, my advice, spend all your money while you’re here. We appreciate you being here,” said Gianforte.

The program owns 26 groomers across the state and grooms about 4,000 miles of trails annually.

