State record large-mouth bass caught in Lake Elmo

GREAT FALLS — A large-mouth bass caught in Lake Elmo in Billings has set a new Montana state record. The 9.575 pound fish tops the previous record by nearly a pound that has stood since 2009.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that Brandon Wright caught the 22.5-inch long fish on Saturday while angling from shore with a worm on a hook and six-pound test line.

He officially confirmed the fish’s species, weight, and length by contacting FWP officials and weighing it on a certified scale at a Billings grocery store. It was the first large-mouth bass that Wright ever has caught, and he plans to have it mounted by a taxidermist.

The previous record for a large-mouth bass in Montana was caught by Darin Williams in the Noxon Rapids Reservoir in May 2009; it weighed 8.8 pounds and was 22.5 inches long.

There have been several other state record-setting fish in recent months, including a long-nose sucker in Great Falls in March, a Chinook salmon in August, a small-mouth bass in October, a yellow bullhead in December, and a brown trout in March ( details + video ).

If you catch a fish in Montana that you think might be a record, FWP says:



To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish.

Keep the fish cool—preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

Weigh the fish on a certified scale (found in grocery store or hardware store, etc.), witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a Fisheries Biologist or Manager.