Temporary road closures in Yellowstone National Park due to avalanche danger

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials say visitors should anticipate temporary road closures on East Entrance Road due to increased avalanche dangers.

According to a release, the East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge will close for periods of time Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18 because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.

The road closed today, May 16, 2022, at 11 am and will be closed until 7 pm. Visitors should anticipate the midday closures on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 & 18 also.

Park officials remind visitors:



Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. Drive slowly and with caution

Visit Park Roads [nps.gov] for more details. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions) or call (307) 344-2117.

