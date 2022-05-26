Weather-permitting, Yellowstone National Parks' Dunraven Pass to open Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone Park officials say the road from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction, via Dunraven Pass, is scheduled to open on Friday, May 27, weather permitting.

The road will open at 12:30 pm, but drivers should anticipate temporary road closures and driving delays.

Due to expected cool weather, including rain and snow through the weekend, visitors should anticipate potentially hazardous driving conditions, temporary road closures and driving delays throughout Yellowstone National Park. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the road close. Park officials encourage visitors to drive slowly and with caution.

