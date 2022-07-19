Yellowstone National Park releases new video of June flooding

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park released a new video showing the power of the devastating floods in June.

Beginning June 12, 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park. Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical park infrastructure.

Learn more about flood recovery efforts and park operations at go.nps.gov/YELLflood.

Video credit: NPS / Jacob W. Frank

DATE CREATED 07/18/2022

