Yellowstone National Park sees decrease in visitors over Memorial Day weekend in 2022

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park saw visits over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend decrease more than 30 percent compared to last year’s totals, park officials reported on Wednesday.

According to a park news release, parkwide vehicle entries from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30 were down 34 percent overall from the 2021 holiday weekend total.

There were 7,386 total vehicle entries on Friday, May 27, 2022, down 22 percent from 9,469 on May 28, 2021.

On Saturday, May 28, 7,805 vehicle entries were reported parkwide, down 31 percent from 11,385 in 2021. Sunday saw 7,773 vehicle entries, down 35 percent from 12,040 in 2021.

The steepest one-day decrease from last year was on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. There were 5,608 vehicle entries through all park entrances, down from 10,522 on Memorial Day 2021, a decrease of 47 percent.

Yellowstone says summer is its busiest season, with millions of people visiting the park in June, July, and August. Park officials recommend watching this video when planning a trip to the park, along with reviewing top things to know when visiting Yellowstone.