Over 200 pairs of socks are donated to Helena Public Schools

HELENA — On Thursday, over 200 pairs of socks were donated to the Helena Public School District.

These socks were donated by a local business, Flying S Title & Escrow. They hold a “Socktober” event annually.

“We were able to gather socks from all of our clients and co-workers and unanimously the decision was we wanted them to come to Helena Public Schools,” said Jennifer Taylor, Business Development at Flying S Title & Escrow.

This is the first time these socks are being donated to a place in Helena.

The socks were dropped off at Bryant Elementary on December 14 at 10 A.M. and will be distributed to multiple schools in the area.

“I think socks was a way of doing something on a unisex basis that could be utilized by both little kids, middle aged kids and high school kids,” Taylor said.

Next year Flying S Title & Escrow, says they want to donate at least 1,000 socks.

Helena Public Schools sees a great need for basic items like socks.

“We tend to need socks when the weather gets a little bit snowy or colder. We tend to have kids that are playing in the snow or in puddles and they can often get their socks wet and need a change of socks. In addition, we sometime shave families who are just seeking a little bit more support with those basic clothing items, “said Olivia Blood, the Bryant Elementary School Counselor.