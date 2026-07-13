Person struck by a falling rock at Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park says a person was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell after being struck by a falling rock on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

On Saturday, July 11, at around 1:40 p.m., park rangers and the Advanced Life-Support and Emergency Rescue Team responded to an incident involving a person struck by a rock that fell through the roof of their vehicle.

The incident occurred at Rimrocks on Going-to-the-Sun Road, just below Logan Pass.

The visitor was transported to the Logan Health Hospital in Kalispell. Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed between Logan Pass and Big Bend for approximately two hours during the incident response. There is no further information at this time," wrote a spokesperson for the park.