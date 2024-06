Unofficial results show incumbent J.P. Gallagher in the lead for Butte-Silver Bow chief executive as of late Tuesday night, June 4, 2024.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Gallagher held the lead with 2,264 votes.

Bill Foley was second in the race with 1,435, followed by Rayelynn Brandl with 1,143 votes, and Cathy "Moe" Goodwin with 483.

