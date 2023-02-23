Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country celebrates 50 years

BOZEMAN — With a mission centered on creating and supporting one-on-one mentoring relationships, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has been igniting the power and promise of youth in Southwest Montana for decades.

Since 1973, it’s estimated they’ve served around 10,000 people locally.

As the nonprofit celebrates its 50th year, Mark Genito and Nevin Lally are celebrating their first.

The two matched last February, and over the past 12 months, the adventures have been endless.

“Sometimes we go to the climbing gym or go to the park or ride bikes or go ice skating or go do arts and crafts," Nevin's big Mark Genito shared.

Whether it's visiting the Co-op on Mondays for math and reading or their fun activity at the end of the week, there’s a bigger impact than just memories behind their weekly meetings.

“Nevin is naturally just a compassionate, sensitive, sweet kid, and I think the biggest thing is just kind of being there for him consistently and knowing that he’s loved and has somebody to talk about his feelings with and that it’s okay to feel low and it’s okay to feel high and all those things are natural," Genito said.

One-on-one attention from a caring adult role model, known as a 'Big' in this case, is a key part of developing self-confidence. However, the impact is far greater.

From helping 'Littles' make good decisions and avoid risky behaviors to making a difference in how they perform in school, BBBS of Big Sky Country is helping the next generation see brighter futures ahead and new possibilities for achievement.

David Rivers/MTN News

“It’s been easier having Mark around," eight-year-old Nevin Lally shared.

“One of our tag lines is defending potential, and during the pandemic and during the floods in Livingston last year, there wasn’t a lot of tangible help for young people," BBBS of Big Sky Country CEO Lander Bachert stated. "We’ve seen these programs and we’ve heard from people that these programs are saving young people’s lives and the potential that we’re protecting is their potential as an adult.”

While Mark might just be considered a best friend to Nevin, the mentorship has already taught him many life lessons.

“I want there to be young people that feel that someone’s there for them," Bachert added. "When you take care of a community like that, you have all sorts of really positive outcomes, so It’s really powerful.”

Information on how to become a Big or Little can be found here.