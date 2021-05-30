Butte boy recovering from severe playground injury becomes Officer of the Day

BUTTE — “Make sure you remind kids to always wear the bike helmet, always put on their seatbelt and keep our community safe,” said Judge Jimm Kilmer during the oath.

“Yes,” replied Morgan Garrels with his right hand raised.

And with that 8-year-old Morgan Garrels was sworn in as Butte police officer for the day. A big day for a young man who has had a difficult year and a half after being seriously injured on a playground in January of last year.

He required three brain surgeries and suffered a stroke during his recovery.

“And this has just been something he’s been working towards, just another goal, just some light at the end of the tunnel of a long journey he’s been on,” said Morgan’s mother Chelsie Garrels.

Butte firefighters and police have been involved with the boy, who goes by the nickname T-Pot, during his recovery and we’re happy to make his dream come true.

“He’s just a tough kid for all that he’s been through and he’s battled back, you know, he wants to be a police officer, so we’re always going to encourage and foster that,” said Butte Police Officer Ryan Hardy.

Well, Officer T-Pot was only on the job for a few minutes before making an arrest: “You got pulled over because you were bullying,” said Officer T-Pot.

His first arrest went well, and even Butte’s sheriff was impressed by the rookie.

“It’s nice to see him running and carrying on and making an arrest, and he’s made more arrests than I have this month anyway,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

His mother, who has also been battling cancer during her son’s recovery, said this was a good day.

“He’s done so good over the last year and a half working so hard, so I’m so proud of him for everything that he’s done and accomplished so far, so it’s kind of fun to see some icing on the cake,” she said while wiping away tears.