Butte-Silver Bow launches 'Week of Compassion' to support non-profits

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has proclaimed the week of June 5 as the Week of Compassion and is asking the public to help their local non-profit organizations.

"What’s going on in our world today, that this is something we really need to think about and really need to take account into what a wonderful community we have and the blessed lives that we live and that we do what we can to support our community, support those that are less fortunate than us," said Gallagher.

The proclamation was given in front of a crowd filled with non-profit leaders and the public. Spearheading the effort was the Butte Rescue Mission, which thanked those in attendance for coming and helping the organization when they could.

"It is such an honor to be a part of this community and so many people that are involved in taking care of the less fortunate and the issues around homelessness and poverty is complex, and not one of us as an organization or an individual can fix it all," said Brayton Erickson, executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission.

Leaders of the Rescue Mission plan to fill the week with events the public can attend to learn about what the mission does to help people in need.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, you can help plant flowers to beautify the mission’s campus and then help serve meals in their kitchen.

On Wednesday, June 8, volunteers are needed for meal prep in the kitchen. The mission is also looking for volunteers to help in the chapel and prep the garden.

"We’re just inviting people to see our campus, to see what we do to educate themselves on the issues of homelessness, food insecurity," said Erickson.

You can find more information about Week of Compassion events and how to get involved here.