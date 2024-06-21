Flathead Lake sailing instructors receive American Sailing Association Outstanding Instructor Award

DAYTON — With Flathead Lake in our backyard, it is no surprise that sailing is a popular sport here in Western Montana and brings some of the best sailors to the area.

“I find it therapeutic when I step off the dock onto the boat. Doesn't matter what the day has been like, I forget all about it, and just enjoy the freedom,” said Trevon Baker, a sailing instructor at Go Sail Flathead Lake.

Go Sail Flathead Lake’s sailing instructors Trevon Baker and Bob Labine are both avid sailors who have been enjoying the sport for many years. Recently they both won an award for being outstanding instructors in 2023.

“We love instructing. We love the students or obviously, giving them what they're looking for and giving it to him in multiple different formats. Not just okay, read the book, take a test and let's go sailing. So it's, it is an awesome feeling. I was very humbled,” said Labine.

Both Baker and Labine are first-time winners of the American Sailing Association Outstanding Instructor Award. The award is given to 30 instructors across 16 states and three countries and these two are located on Flathead Lake, at the same school.

“Very honored to be here with Trevon. And knowing that okay, two of us at the same school got the award because that's not something that happens,” said Labine.

As instructors, Baker and Labine not only teach people how to sail and all the safety measures, but they connect with their students on a personal level through the common love of sailing.

“Meeting new people who share the passion and remembering what it was like for me when I was first starting out and making new friends. I think that it's amazing how with all the students I've had, they've all been wonderful people. I keep in touch with them still and share stories,” said Baker.

Baker and Labine were up against almost 1,000 other active instructors for this award. They were both honored to win, but it’s about sailing.

“It's peaceful. It's quiet. You're one with the wind. And you're using different things that you learn as far as controlling the boat where the winds coming from in order to make the boat go forward. And that's kind of fascinating,” said Labine.