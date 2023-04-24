Great Falls police officer saves a life

GREAT FALLS — Senior Patrol Officer Alex Vance with the Great Falls Police Department stepped up in a big way. During his routine patrols, Vance received a medical code three from his dispatcher.

He knew there wasn’t much time.

“There was a male at the location that was unresponsive and they were going to attempt CPR as he wasn't breathing,” says Vance. “I was the first to arrive on scene. I entered the residence. I found a male on the floor. He was unresponsive. His face was starting to turn purple. So I engaged compressions until fire rescue arrived and took over to provide further medical.”

His actions that day likely saved a life. Not only was he able to resuscitate the individual, but the person was also able to walk away from the scene.

Vance chalks up his success to the training he and his teammates receive.

“You get into that situation, it comes down to your training. Obviously, we all have a reason to be here. You know, we want to help people. We want to save lives. We're glad to see them walk out. And that's our ultimate goal, is that they're okay and they're able to continue on with their lives,” says Vance.



