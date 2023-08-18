Great Falls woman hosting garage sale to help Maui fire victims

GREAT FALLS — Lila Byers, a retired school teacher living in Great Falls is doing her part to help relief for victims of the devastating wildfires that struck Lahaina just over one week ago.

On Saturday, August 19, Byers is hosting a garage sale from 9-6pm at her property located at 623 Alice Drive.

Byers has a special relation to Hawaii having visited every year for two decades, often times spending months at a time volunteering her time to benefit the island communities.

All proceeds are headed to a cousin of Byers’ nieces, Miss Ambrose who teaches at Kihei Elementary School in Maui.

The school is currently receiving children who need a place to learn, many of which have lost everything.

With the funds donated by Lila, her friend can delegate how the money is used.

“I will send the money to her directly so that there's no percentage lost and she, through her school, can find the greatest need,” says Byers.

MTN News Lila Byers

Byers already had a full day of sales on Wednesday, and says those that showed were outpouring in their support, often over paying or just writing checks.

“I know that her heart is just breaking and and many, many other residents, of course, the same. So if if many people do a small amount, we can have a considerable impact,” said Byers of Ambrose.