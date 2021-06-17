Helena grocery stores collecting donations for Deep Creek Fire firefighters

HELENA — The Helena Safeway and Albertsons locations are collecting supplies for the firefighters and other agencies responding to the Deep Creek Fire.

North Montana Avenue Albertsons Store Director Eric Dowell says they will be making plenty of road trips to get the supplies to those who need them. The stores are coordinating with the involved agencies for distribution.

“It goes a long way,” said Dowell. “It takes a little bit off them and lets them focus on that stuff that they need to focus on as opposed to worrying about this kind of stuff. They’re doing a great job fighting a fire that’s not being very friendly.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Deep Creek Fire had burned more than 2,000 acres.

Some of the easiest supplies they know first responders will need are water, sports drinks, jerky, high-protein snacks(no chocolate due to melting) foot powder and moist towelettes. People can also make cash donations that the store will track with a sign-off accountability procedure to ensure it is going to the firefighters.

MTN News

The stores have already sent a pallet of water and one of Gatorade out to the Deep Creek fire crews.

Donations will be collected as long as there is a need.

