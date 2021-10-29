Helena home goes all out for Halloween

HELENA — For Halloween, people may put out some pumpkins, maybe some skeletons, or a few fake spider webs, but that's not the case off of North Ewing and 6th. In the daylight it's spooky, but if you really want to see some magic, you better come at night.

Bob and Jan Silberling have gotten a reputation in the neighborhood as the holiday house. In addition to decorating for Christmas, the couple has been putting up Halloween decorations consistently for about eight years. What started as a fun thing for their 28 grandkids soon became a staple for kids and adults alike in the Helena area.

MTN News

“The whole neighborhood enjoys it and Bob is very creative, does a beautiful job. I always tell him he should have been a decorator New York at Macy's or something. He’s very good at it and we've collected things over the years and just made it fun. It’s just for fun,” said Jan

The couple took a break from decorating last year due to COVID-19, but are back in full swing this year. In 2019 alone, Jan estimates that around 600 kids came to the house for trick or treating.

With more decorations being added every year, it’s hard to imagine this tradition will slow down any time soon.

The Silberling house is right across from the Original Governor’s Mansion on N. Ewing, if you’d like to take a look for yourself this weekend.