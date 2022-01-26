'If You Give a Child a Book': Saddle Peak Elementary students get surprise of free books

Students at Saddle Peak Elementary School in Belgrade were able to have a different kind of book fair thanks to a $5,000 donation from Denny Menholt Honda and KBZK.

“We've done a pretty good job of keeping it a secret; most of the kids didn't know what was going on,” says Saddle Peak Principal Patrick Cates.

Students at Saddle Peak Elementary walked into the library thinking they had to buy the books.

“They didn't know; four new books that they didn't have to pay for,” says Librarian Ginger Van Orden.

Third graders in Mr. Ling’s class were already looking forward to reading the free books they got to pick out.

“Reading 'The One and Only Ivan,” says 3rd grader Jameson Cunningham.

They say when it comes to reading it feels like it transports them to another world.

“My favorite of it is about adventures,” says Akira Kiesler.

Cates says seeing their excitement for a different type of book fair made it worthwhile.

“For them to be able to get these free books, taking them home was really neat to see the excitement on their faces this morning,” he said.

Learning from these books is not only something they apply in the classroom but outside as well.

‘‘It inspired me to be a better person,” said 3rd grader Kale Sprague.

“Princesses stand up for what they believe in; that teaches me that I should be a kind-hearted woman,” said Jordan Tandy.

One thing that Van Orden hopes is to inspire the Students at Saddle Peak when it comes to reading.

“Enjoy knowledge and that yearning to find knowledge and to become lifelong learners,” she said.