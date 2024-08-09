Inmates at Montana Women's Prison learning welding for life post-incarceration

BILLINGS — At the Montana Women's Prison, inmates have the opportunity to learn necessary life skills and trades for their life post-incarceration.

This August, inmates are learning two basic types of welding from experts.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Montana Women's Prison welding class



The rented trailer parked outside the Montana Women's Prison may not seem like anything special at first glance, but on the inside, lives are being changed.

"It's actually something that I would want to make as a career," said one inmate in the class. Most of the inmates declined to be identified by name in this story.

The generated powered trailer from Great Falls College Montana State University has six welding bays and a little classroom space up front. It's a mobile classroom focused on teaching inmates career skills and preparing for life after prison.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Montana Women's Prison welding class



"We're getting two different certifications through this. So, it's pretty exciting. And, it's through the American Welding Society, so it's really fun. I really enjoy it," said another inmate, identified only by her first name, April.

For another particular inmate, not only is this class helping her break the monotony of daily life, but it's also helping her find confidence within herself.

"Like, I thought that I was so good, and then it, like, shot my confidence down. But, then the teacher would come and say 'Hey, you're actually doing pretty good.' And, that would push my confidence up, which would make me want to persevere and keep going," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Montana Women's Prison welding class



This inmate was one of six students selected for the course. About 80 signed up for the class, and based on criteria, like good behavior, half a dozen were chosen. April is enjoying the program just as much.

"I feel like it would give us more opportunities to just be able to be more creative with our time, and our energy, and be more productive," said April.

The class is taught by a welding expert, Sam Russell, who believes these types of programs are important for the livelihood of incarcerated individuals.

"I think doing this is great for them. I really do. Like I said, they want to be here. They're taking to it. I think it's good for them," he said.

"I was nervous (about the fire), and then he's like 'No, it has to do with electricity,' and then I was even more nervous. Once I got to doing it, I was like 'Oh man,' this is actually pretty cool," said one of the inmates.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Montana Women's Prison welding class



Although this program is more of a start up, only happening in Helena previously, April and her fellow students hope other women can learn these skills during their sentence, as well.

"Hopefully, there's a lot other women that will continue it," she said.