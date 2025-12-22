Kalispell nonprofit helps vulnerable children through church partnerships

KALISPELL — A Kalispell-based nonprofit is connecting churches with children in foster care and other vulnerable situations to provide critical resources and support throughout Montana.

Rooted Families has helped reduce the number of children in Montana foster care from 1 in 74 in 2020 to 1 in 120 today, according to Executive Director Aaron Scofield. The organization focuses on training churches to foster children and provide both financial and emotional resources to vulnerable families.

"They're finding out about vetted real time needs of children and families in their community," Scofield said.

The nonprofit also gives child protection specialists a way to help fulfill family needs during vulnerable moments instead of having to turn them away empty-handed.

"Without that resource, we would be leaving families saying, 'well thank you for sharing with me your most vulnerable needs, I don't know what to do with those,'" said Reunification Specialist Dev Haegele.

When needs arise, community members respond quickly. Child Protection Specialist Kyra Walsh recalled submitting a request for a crib and receiving much more than expected.

Watch Story Here:

Montana nonprofit helps churches reduce foster care numbers

"I remember the person that accepted this request, they went above and beyond, they provided diapers, wipes, little baby toys," Walsh said.

The community connections often create lasting relationships. One example involved a 5-year-old struggling with reading who was paired with a volunteer.

"Not only was there a reading partner, but there's a bond and connection, and this little 5 year old building a relationship with a 30 year old woman, who said yes, you're important," said Haegele.

The process for churches to get involved is straightforward. Churches complete training and then begin helping their communities with newfound resources.

"I'm experiencing skills I didn't really know that I have and I'm able to take that desire to help people and to network and to make real connections," said Hope Church Member Christi Ruby.

More than 100 churches across 25 counties have joined the effort, and the number continues to grow.

"This is our mandate to love and serve families, and so if that's something you feel nudged towards, rooted families is a great way to get involved," Zach Falk, a member of Faith Covenant Church said.

