Man honored by Mineral County Sheriff's Office

SUPERIOR — A man has been honored for his actions during a 2018 shooting in Mineral County.

Sheriff Mike Toth presented Ron Drazon with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Life Saving Award earlier this week for the actions he took back in December 2018.

Ron was inside the C-store bar in Haugan when he saw the bartender cut a man off because he had too much to drink. The suspect became upset and pulled a handgun out of his backpack and shot twice at the bartender. Ron tackled the suspect and wrestled the gun away.

Other people then entered the bar and helped Ron hold the suspect down until Mineral County Sheriff Deputies could come and arrest him.

“Ron did something extremely brave and saved not only the [bartender's] life but the life of others inside that bar. For that we thank you Ron, [you're] a true Mineral County Hero!!” a social media post states.

Ron also received a gift certificate for Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort.

