Missoula Guinness World Record holder spreading love of lacrosse

MISSOULA - A local lacrosse coach and his son recently set a new Guinness World Record.

But winning titles is just the start of the family's love for the sport and their enthusiasm to share it with others.

Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy is breaking records and impacting the community in a great way.

Ryan Hanavan wears many hats. He is an entomologist, coach, father, and now, a Guinness World Record holder.

Hanavan and his son, Logan, simultaneously passed two balls 40 times in one minute for a new Guinness World Record that they hope someone will beat.

“That’s our hope that people will try and beat us so that gives us something to try and beat back,” Ryan said.

Ryan, who has played lacrosse all his life, started Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy in Missoula a little over a year ago to encourage kids to learn the sport and have fun.

“The thing about lacrosse is it’s just so special. I love sharing this game with people because I see that instant satisfaction with people, that joy in everybody’s face the first time they pick up a stick,” Ryan told MTN News.

“He doesn’t care who you are, where you’ve been — he just wants you to improve, and he will help you with that in any way possible,” noted high school lacrosse player Kort Lehman.

Ryan and his wife — who also own the Sports Barn in Missoula — hope to see others enjoy the sport as much as they do.