West Mont opens Tree Lot and prepares for Winterfest

HELENA — Christmas trees are symbols. They show that even though it’s the darkest part of the year, the light of hope, community and the season of giving shines on. West Mont is working to embody that season of giving with their tree lot and Winter Fest.

It was a busy opening morning Friday for West Mont’s Tree Lot which is now located by Lewis and Clark Brewing off Montana Ave.

All proceeds from the tree lot go to supporting West Mont’s mission and programs that aid individuals with developmental disabilities. The nonprofit helps around 250 people annually through housing, vocational programs, supported employment services and more.

“Our clients assist with all of the events and all of the operations that we have,” explained West Mont Director of Development Janelle Egli. “So if you look at some of the wreaths we have for sale, our clients had a hand in decorating those. There’s lots of little ways that we involve them to add value to what we’re doing, so that’s awesome.”

People getting trees and wreaths Friday told MTN they specifically choose the tree lot to support west mont. And West Mont isn’t bashful about saying just how fortunate they are to have this community support.

“It’s actually pretty much year-long that we get support, but we’re especially grateful during the holiday season because we do have clients that don’t have a lot of resources or a lot of connections. So what people are able to give to our clients or help us give to our clients, it really means a lot to us and we’re so, so grateful, noted Egli.

In addition to trees and wreaths, people can get tree stands, West Mont gift cards or participate in raffles. West Mont also has a giving tree set up at the lot that hs the holiday needs and wishes of clients in West Mont’s residential homes.

The Tree Lot will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m,. and Sunday 9 am - 5 p.m. The last day for the lot is Sunday, December 11th or until supplies are gone.

Winterfest kicks off Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to greet the kiddos and wish everyone happy holidays, and there will be live music in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.